Jos Buttler Takes Sly Dig at India’s Advantage in Champions Trophy 2025

England captain Jos Buttler has subtly criticized India’s advantage in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025, pointing out that the team is playing all its matches at a single venue.

India, after refusing to travel to the official host country, Pakistan, has been playing all its games at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, where conditions favor their spin-heavy attack.

Buttler’s Take on India’s Venue Advantage

When asked about India’s fixed venue advantage, Buttler called it a “unique tournament” but downplayed concerns, stating that he was more focused on England’s upcoming clash against Afghanistan. “Not really. I think it’s a unique tournament already, isn’t it, with being hosted here with one team playing in a different place? But that’s not something I’m sort of worried too much about at the moment,” Buttler said in his pre-match press conference.

India Dominates in Dubai, Reaches Semi-Finals

India has dominated in Dubai, winning convincingly against Bangladesh and Pakistan to secure a semi-final berth. Spinners Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, and Ravindra Jadeja have capitalized on spin-friendly conditions, while pacers Mohammad Shami and Hardik Pandya have also been effective. The team will face New Zealand on March 2 in their final group match, with their semi-final scheduled for March 4 in Dubai.

England Faces Must-Win Clash Against Afghanistan

Meanwhile, England finds itself in a must-win situation against Afghanistan after suffering a defeat to Australia. With Afghanistan having stunned England in the ODI World Cup 2023, the underdogs will be eager for another upset in the crucial encounter.