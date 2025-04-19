Jos Buttler’s Unbeaten 97 Powers Gujarat Titans to 7-Wicket Win Over Delhi Capitals

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Titans (GT) stormed to the top of the IPL 2025 points table after a commanding 7-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 35th match of the season, held at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday.

Chasing a competitive target, GT opener Jos Buttler played a match-winning unbeaten knock of 97 off just 54 balls, guiding Shubman Gill’s side to their fifth win of the season. Buttler’s calculated aggression and composure at the crease ensured that GT chased down the total with ease, further cementing their place as title contenders.

GT Climb to the Top

With this win, Gujarat Titans now have five wins in seven matches, the same as Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings. However, a superior net run rate has taken GT to the top spot on the points table, while DC have slipped to second place following their second defeat of the season.

Axar Patel-led Delhi Capitals will now look to regroup after relinquishing their position at the summit, with strong competition brewing at the top of the table.

As the IPL 2025 season heats up, the battle between GT, DC, and PBKS for playoff dominance promises to keep fans on the edge of their seats.