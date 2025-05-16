Joy Turns to Tragedy: Man Collapses Mid-Dance at Wedding — What Happened Next Left Everyone Stunned

A joyous wedding celebration turned into a heartbreaking tragedy in Basuru village, Palakonda Mandal, Parvathipuram Manyam district, Andhra Pradesh. A 38-year-old man, Sunkari Bangaru Naidu, collapsed and died of a suspected heart attack while dancing during a wedding procession early Thursday morning.

Sudden Collapse During Wedding Procession

Bangaru Naidu, a painter by profession and a well-known community figure, was actively participating in a relative’s wedding. Known for his enthusiasm, he was seen dancing joyfully with friends amid loud DJ music during the wedding procession. However, as the celebration reached its peak, he suddenly collapsed while dancing, shocking onlookers.

Initially, his friends assumed he had tripped or lost balance. But when they tried to help him up, he showed no response. Alarmed, they rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Community Leader and Active Social Worker

Bangaru Naidu was more than just a painter—he served as the Chairman of the Village Education Committee and the President of the Youth Association in Basuru. Locals recall him as a pillar of the community, always present during weddings, funerals, and village functions, helping coordinate and manage events.

His sudden passing has left the entire village in deep mourning. Residents expressed shock and sorrow over the untimely loss of someone who played such a vital role in village life.

Possible Cause: Heart Stroke Due to Exhaustion

According to eyewitnesses, Naidu had been awake since early morning, helping organize the event. The lack of sleep, continuous physical exertion, and loud DJ music may have triggered a heart stroke. Experts often warn that such conditions, especially combined with existing health issues or fatigue, can lead to sudden cardiac arrest.

A Family in Grief

Bangaru Naidu is survived by his wife and two daughters. The family, devastated by the sudden loss, is being supported by the village community.