JP Nadda, Priyanka Gandhi express grief over Jaipur Hospital fire tragedy; urge swift action and relief

Jaipur: BJP National President and Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda on Monday expressed deep grief on the tragic fire at the Trauma Centre of Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur, which claimed over 6 lives and left many injured. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi also called the incident heart-wrenching and demanded accountability. BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda expressed profound sorrow over the incident, calling the loss of lives “extremely heartbreaking.”

Taking to social media, Nadda said, “The news of several patients being killed in the fire at the trauma centre of Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur is extremely heartbreaking. I spoke with the Chief Minister of the state, Bhajan Lal Sharma, and enquired about the ongoing health facilities and relief efforts.” “I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I pray to God to grant them the strength to bear this unbearable pain and wish a speedy recovery to the injured,” he said.

Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi also called the incident heart-wrenching and demanded accountability, expressing her sorrow and concern over the incident in Rajasthan. In a statement posted on X, she wrote, “The news of the painful deaths of several patients due to a fire in the trauma centre of a government hospital in Jaipur is extremely heart-wrenching. “May God grant peace to the departed souls. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

Priyanka Gandhi also called on the Rajasthan government to take strong and transparent action: “I appeal to the state government to provide appropriate compensation to the affected families, conduct a swift investigation into the incident, and take strict action so that such a tragedy is not repeated.” The tragic incident has prompted widespread calls for improved fire safety protocols and accountability in public healthcare institutions.

A high-level committee has been formed to investigate the fire in the Neurosurgery ICU-1 of the Trauma Centre and Orthopaedic Institute at SMS Hospital in Rajasthan’s Jaipur, which claimed six lives. The six-member panel will be chaired by Iqbal Khan, Commissioner of the Medical Education Department. The committee will examine the cause of the fire, assess the hospital’s safety and emergency protocols, and recommend corrective measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

The committee has been instructed to submit a detailed report at the earliest. Earlier in the day, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma expressed deep condolences over the tragic fire that broke out late on Sunday night. The fire, reportedly caused by an electrical short circuit, led to the loss of lives and injuries to several critically ill patients.