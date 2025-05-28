Jr NTR and Kalyan Ram Offer Floral Tributes at NTR Ghat in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao’s (NTR) 102nd birth anniversary, celebrated actor Jr NTR, along with his brother Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, visited NTR Ghat in Hyderabad to pay their respects at the late leader’s memorial.

NTR, the founder of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and a former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, is remembered not only for his contributions to Indian politics but also for his legendary career in Telugu cinema. His birth anniversary continues to be observed with reverence by fans, followers, and political leaders across the Telugu states.

Jr NTR, the grandson of NTR and a leading star in Tollywood, was seen offering floral tributes alongside Kalyan Ram. The solemn ceremony drew attention from the public and media alike, as both actors maintained a respectful silence in honor of their grandfather’s enduring legacy.

NTR is hailed for redefining Andhra Pradesh politics and giving a strong cultural identity to Telugu-speaking people. On his 102nd birth anniversary, numerous tributes poured in from across the country, celebrating his achievements both as a visionary leader and a cinematic icon.

Jr NTR’s visit to the memorial was seen as a heartfelt gesture, reinforcing the family’s strong connection to NTR’s ideals and public life.