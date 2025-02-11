Jr. NTR Joins the Cast of Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘VD12’

Mumbai: Vijay Deverakonda is gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated film VD12. As fans eagerly await the teaser, it has been revealed that Jr. NTR has now joined the project.

Jr. NTR Records Voiceover for Teaser

The RRR actor has recorded a voiceover for the Telugu version of the VD12 teaser. Expressing his gratitude, Vijay Deverakonda shared a heartfelt message on his X account to thank Jr. NTR for his contribution.

Sharing a picture of the two actors, Vijay wrote, “Spent most of yesterday with him. Chatting about life, times, cinema. Laughing about the same… Sat through the dub of the teaser, him as excited as me seeing it come to life. Thank you @tarak9999 anna for a most wholesome day and for bringing your madness to our world #VD12. Title and teaser tomorrow!”

Also Read: Iran and Turkmenistan to Boost Energy and Transportation Cooperation

Ranbir Kapoor’s Voiceover for Hindi Version

Before this revelation, reports were circulating that Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor had recorded the voiceover for the Hindi version of the VD12 teaser. An industry insider confirmed that Ranbir recorded the voiceover in Mumbai, adding another layer of excitement for the upcoming release.

About VD12 and Upcoming Teaser

Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, VD12 features music by Anirudh Ravichander and is produced by Sithara Entertainments in collaboration with Fortune Four Cinemas. The film will feature Rukmini Vasanth, Sriram Reddy Polasane, Bhagyashri Borse, Keshav Deepak, Koushik Mahata, and Manikanta Varanasi in significant roles.

Fans can expect the much-anticipated teaser of VD12 to be released on February 12, 2025.

Vijay Deverakonda’s Recent Visit to Maha Kumbh

In the meantime, Vijay Deverakonda made headlines with his recent visit to the Maha Kumbh along with his mother. Pictures of the Arjun Reddy actor taking the holy dip went viral on social media.

Jr. NTR’s Upcoming Project in War 2

Meanwhile, Jr. NTR has also been roped in as the antagonist in Ayan Mukerji’s War 2, opposite Hrithik Roshan. The film will also feature Kiara Advani as the leading lady.