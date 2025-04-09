Jr NTR to Begin Shooting for Prashanth Neel’s Film on April 22

Chennai: One of South India’s biggest stars, Jr. NTR, is all set to begin shooting for director Prashanth Neel’s highly anticipated film on April 22. Tentatively titled “NTRNeel,” the film is already creating massive buzz across the country.

A Landmark Collaboration in Indian Cinema

The film marks the first-ever collaboration between Jr. NTR, Prashanth Neel, and Mythri Movie Makers. Produced in association with NTR Arts, the project is expected to be a cinematic spectacle that combines high-stakes action with powerful storytelling.

Star-Studded Production Team

The movie is being jointly produced by:

Kalyan Ram Nandamuri

Naveen Yerneni

Ravi Shankar Yalamanchili

Hari Krishna Kosaraju

These producers are uniting under one banner to deliver what is being touted as a massive pan-India release.

Official Announcement Sparks Fan Frenzy

The makers officially confirmed the shooting start date via social media, sending fans into a celebratory mode. Known as the “Man of the Masses,” Jr. NTR’s involvement has only intensified anticipation.

High Expectations from “NTRNeel”

With Prashanth Neel, the mastermind behind the KGF franchise, directing, and Jr. NTR’s magnetic screen presence, “NTRNeel” promises:

High-octane action sequences

Gripping narrative

Grand visuals and production values

One of the Most Awaited Films of the Year

As the countdown to April 22 begins, “NTRNeel” is already being hailed as one of the most eagerly awaited Indian films of recent times. With a powerful team and a massive fan base backing it, the project is expected to set new industry standards.