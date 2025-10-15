‘Jubilee Hills Battle Is Between Development and Anarchy,’ Says KTR

Hyderabad: BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) on Tuesday declared that the party’s resurgence in Telangana will begin with a decisive victory in the Jubilee Hills by-election, expressing strong confidence that BRS candidate Maganti Sunitha will win with overwhelming public support.

Speaking to reporters ahead of Sunitha’s nomination filing, KTR said that the by-election transcends party politics, framing it as a choice between “a decade of development under BRS and two years of chaos under Congress.” He asserted that this poll represents a verdict on governance — “between Rythu Bandhu’s welfare-driven rule and the Congress’s destructive misrule.”

KTR said that over 1.67 crore women across Telangana are watching this contest closely, hoping that Sunitha’s victory will compel the government to fulfill its promise of ₹2,500 monthly support for women. He added that farmers, youth, and the urban poor are equally invested in the outcome — farmers because they trust BRS’s record, youth because they feel betrayed by the Congress’s unfulfilled job assurances, and the poor because they’ve witnessed their homes being demolished under the current regime’s policies.

Highlighting governance lapses, KTR alleged that the Congress government had shut down Basti Dawakhanas, halted free drinking water supply, and failed to construct even a single house in Hyderabad. In contrast, he said, people still remember the one lakh houses built and distributed with ownership rights under KCR’s leadership, along with other major development and welfare schemes.

He also accused the Congress of deceiving Backward Classes (BCs) and minorities with hollow promises, such as the BC declaration and reservation assurances, calling them politically motivated and insincere. “The BC community across Telangana is ready to give the Congress a fitting reply,” KTR said.

Expressing optimism, he concluded that the Jubilee Hills by-election will serve as a launchpad for BRS’s return to power, restoring confidence among people who have grown disillusioned with the Congress’s governance.