Record Response in Jubilee Hills By-Election — 180 Nominations Filed Before Deadline

Hyderabad: The deadline for filing nominations for the November 11th Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency by-election came to an end on Tuesday, witnessing a record number of candidates entering the fray.

A total of 180 nominations has been filed, with a large number submitted on the final day. Officials accepted the nomination forms from candidates who arrived before 3 pm on Tuesday. The scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on Wednesday, while October 24 is the last date for withdrawal of nominations.

Among those who filed papers are candidates from all major political parties, along with several independent candidates who included Regional Ring Road (RRR) affected farmers, unemployed youth, and retired employees.

BJP candidate Lankala Deepak Reddy, who also contested the 2023 Assembly elections from the same constituency and secured around 25,000 votes, filed his nomination papers on Tuesday.

The ruling Congress party has fielded Naveen Yadav, while the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has nominated Maganti Sunitha Gopinath. With Deepak Reddy representing the BJP, the bypoll is expected to witness a three-way contest.

The Jubilee Hills by-election has gained significance as all major parties are treating it as a prestigious battle. The Congress, in particular, is said to be making ‘elaborate strategies to ensure victory’, taking a cautious approach in candidate selection.

Interestingly, the entry of RRR-affected farmers and unemployed youth has added a new dimension to the contest, making it one of the most crowded and keenly watched bypolls in recent times.