Jubilee Hills By-election 2025 Result Live Updates | Counting, Leads, and Political Reactions

Jubilee Hills By-election 2025 Result Live Updates: Counting for the crucial Jubilee Hills by-poll has begun, and early trends are expected soon. Stay with us for round-wise counting updates, candidate leads, final results, voter turnout, political reactions, and every major development happening throughout the day. This page will be updated every few minutes as the counting progresses.

Round Congress TRS BJP Lead & Leading Party Round 1 Round 2 Round 3 Round 4 Round 5

🔵 8:35 AM – Round 1 counting update

Congress leads in Round 1 with a 650-vote margin.

🔵 8:20 AM – Early trends indicate close contest

Initial trends show a closely fought contest between Congress and TRS.

🔴 8:05 AM – Counting begins for the Jubilee Hills By-election 2025

Counting begins for the Jubilee Hills By-election 2025. Postal ballots are being counted.

🟫 VOTER TURNOUT DETAILS

Total booths (polling stations): 407 polling stations .

. Total electors (registered voters): ≈ 4.01 lakh (401,365 electors) .

. Total votes polled (used to compute turnout): 194,631 (reported).

(reported). Turnout (provisional / reported): ≈ 48.4–48.5% (media reports range 48.24%–48.49%; common reporting: 48.43% / 48.47% ).

(media reports range 48.24%–48.49%; common reporting: ). Male turnout: ~47.8% (99,771 male votes cast ÷ 208,561 male electors = 47.84% ).

(99,771 male votes cast ÷ 208,561 male electors = ). Female turnout: ~49.2% (94,855 female votes cast ÷ 192,779 female electors = 49.20%).

Notes: different outlets round slightly differently; I used the electors / vote counts published by local media to compute gender turnouts — these give an overall turnout of about 48.49%, matching several reports.

🟧 AREA PROFILE — Jubilee Hills Constituency

Jubilee Hills is an urban, upscale Hyderabad assembly constituency (part of Secunderabad Lok Sabha segment) that includes neighbourhoods such as Yousufguda, Borabanda, Madhura Nagar, Vengal Rao Nagar and Shaikpet. Historically it has a mixed demographic — affluent residential colonies plus dense basti/slum pockets — which produces irregular turnout patterns (urban apathy in gated communities vs higher turnout in working-class pockets). The constituency has swung between regional and national parties; local issues (infrastructure, drainage, gated-community access) and minority/urban vote blocs often decide outcomes.

🟩 PREVIOUS ELECTION RESULT