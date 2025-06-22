Jubilee Hills By-Election: BRS Focuses on Retaining Sitting Seat — Who Will Get the Ticket?

The Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency in Telangana has fallen vacant following the death of sitting BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath. The Assembly Secretariat has officially notified the vacancy through a gazette, which has been sent to the Election Commission of India. As per election norms, a bypoll must be conducted within six months, meaning the election is expected to take place by December 2025.

Bypoll Likely to Coincide with Bihar Assembly Elections

Reports suggest that the Jubilee Hills by-election might be held around the same time as the Bihar Assembly Elections. Political activity has already intensified, with multiple parties and leaders strategizing to contest from this prestigious Hyderabad constituency.

BRS Faces a Crucial Test in Jubilee Hills

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has a lot at stake in Jubilee Hills, as it was a stronghold of the late Maganti Gopinath, who won from the constituency three times consecutively—once with TDP in 2014 and then with BRS in 2018 and 2023. Retaining this sitting seat is politically significant for BRS, especially after recent setbacks in Hyderabad.

In 2023, BRS lost the Secunderabad Cantonment bypoll to the Congress, following the death of its MLA Lasya Nanditha. Although BRS performed well in the GHMC region during the last Assembly elections, this loss created doubts about its urban dominance.

Who Will BRS Field in Jubilee Hills Bypoll?

As speculation grows, three major names are doing the rounds within the BRS camp:

1. Sunitha Maganti – Wife of Late MLA Maganti Gopinath

There’s buzz that BRS may consider fielding Sunitha to cash in on the sympathy wave. However, there are internal concerns—especially after Lasya Nanditha’s sister, Niveditha, lost despite a similar sympathy strategy in Secunderabad Cantonment.

2. P. Vishnuvardhan Reddy – Former MLA and Son of PJR

Vishnuvardhan Reddy, who won from Jubilee Hills in 2009 as a Congress candidate, later joined BRS. Given his father PJR’s goodwill among the poor and minority communities, his candidacy is seen as strong and socially strategic.

3. Raula Sridhar Reddy – Former Chairman, TS Infrastructure Development

Previously contested as a BJP candidate in 2018 and later joined BRS. He served as the Chairman of the State Education and Infrastructure Development Corporation, which gives him administrative credibility.

The BRS leadership, under KCR, is reportedly conducting internal constituency-level surveys to assess the most viable candidate. The decision will likely be based on:

Sympathy factor

Caste and community equations

Public image and accessibility

Previous electoral performance

BRS Under Pressure to Prove Strength in GHMC Region

Retaining Jubilee Hills is not just about winning a bypoll—it’s about reasserting BRS’s strength in Greater Hyderabad, which is politically influential and symbolically powerful for any party aiming for future electoral success in Telangana.