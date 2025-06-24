Jubilee Hills by-election: Congress leaders important tips from CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has called for complete coordination between the Congress party and the state government, stressing that both must work together as a unified force to strengthen governance and party presence at the grassroots level.

Revanth Reddy Attends PCC Political Affairs Committee Meeting

CM Revanth Reddy made these remarks on Tuesday during the PCC Political Affairs Committee meeting. He highlighted that the current 18-month Congress-led government in Telangana is a “Golden Period” for governance and political organization.

He emphasized that the party structure must be strengthened from the booth, village, and mandal levels to efficiently deliver government schemes to the public.

Strengthening the Party at the Booth Level

The Chief Minister noted that a strong booth-level presence will ensure better outreach of government welfare schemes to the people. He urged the PCC to focus on party building and organizational strength.

“All party leaders must work together with unity so that Congress returns to power again,” he said.

Priority to Grassroots Leaders and Workers

Revanth Reddy stressed that positions will only be given to those who work actively on the ground. He appreciated leaders who stood by the party during its difficult times and said they have been rewarded with appropriate positions.

He directed the filling of nominated posts, including market committees and temple committees, and encouraged leaders to maintain discipline.

Upcoming Political Challenges Highlighted

Revanth Reddy warned of upcoming challenges, including:

Delimitation of constituencies

Women’s Reservation Bill

Simultaneous elections (Jamili polls)

He announced plans to tour villages to spread awareness among the public and called on all Congress leaders to be prepared and actively participate in the campaign.

Focus on Jubilee Hills By-Election Preparation

The Chief Minister specifically instructed party leaders to begin preparations for the upcoming Jubilee Hills By-Election, urging coordination, strategic planning, and full mobilization of party resources.