Jubilee Hills By-Poll Tomorrow: CEO Confirms Tight Security, Drone Surveillance, and 100% Web-Casting

Hyderabad: The stage is set for the Jubilee Hills Assembly bye-election, which will take place on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has announced that all arrangements have been finalized to ensure smooth, secure, and voter-friendly polling.

A total of 407 polling stations have been established across 139 locations within the constituency. Over 2,060 trained polling personnel, including Presiding Officers, Assistant Presiding Officers, and other staff, have been deployed to manage the electoral process efficiently.

Each polling station is equipped with 4 Ballot Units, 1 Control Unit, and 1 VVPAT machine, all of which have been thoroughly tested. In total, 2,394 Ballot Units, 561 Control Units, and 595 VVPATs are ready for use. The Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy Stadium has been designated as the Distribution, Reception, and Counting Centre for the by-election.

Also Read: Telangana Rajiv Swagruha to Auction 163 Residential Plots Near Hyderabad on November 17–18

For secure transport and monitoring, GPS-enabled vehicles will be used to carry EVMs, ensuring real-time tracking and tamper-proof delivery.

Voter Facilities and Accessibility

All polling stations are located on ground floors and provided with Assured Minimum Facilities (AMF) such as drinking water, toilets, seating arrangements, proper lighting, and ramps for persons with disabilities. Separate queues and dedicated volunteers will assist women, senior citizens, and PwD voters. To maintain decorum, mobile phone deposit counters have also been set up at every polling booth.

Security Arrangements and Technology Integration

A comprehensive security plan has been put in place, involving local police, mobile squads, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel stationed at 68 critical polling locations. For the first time, the Election Commission has introduced drone surveillance and 100% web-casting across all polling stations to monitor polling activities in real-time.

A 24×7 control room has been set up at GHMC headquarters to oversee election operations, handle complaints, and respond to any emerging issues.

Chief Electoral Officer C. Sudharshan Reddy (@CEO_Telangana) said, “All polling stations have been equipped with minimum assured facilities, and sufficient police security has been arranged. CRPF forces are deployed at sensitive stations, and drone surveillance is being used for real-time oversight. Voters can reach out to 1950 to report any concerns.”

The CEO urged all eligible voters in Jubilee Hills to participate responsibly and make their vote count, reaffirming that every measure has been taken to ensure a peaceful and transparent election process.