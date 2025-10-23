Jubilee Hills Bypoll: Enforcement Teams Seize Over Rs 2.75 Crore Unaccounted Cash, 10 MCC Violation Cases Registered

Hyderabad: District Election Officer (DEO) and GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan today said since the announcement of the Jubilee Hills by-election schedule, enforcement teams have seized over Rs 2.75 crore in unaccounted cash and registered more than 10 cases related to Model of Conduct (MCC) violations.

Karnan said all complaints received through MCC and various other agencies, including the 24×7 Control Room, are being acted upon immediately by alerting field teams for on-ground verification and necessary action.

Also Read: Hyderabad: HYC Founder Salman Khan Joins BRS in Presence of KTR

General observer Ranjit Kumar Singh, police observer Om Prakash Tripathi, and expenditure observer Sanjeev Kumar Lal, along with District Election Officer (DEO) and GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan conducted a surprise inspection of the MCMC (Media Certification and Monitoring Committee), Electronic Media Monitoring Room, MCC Control Room, and the 1950 Complaint Centre at the GHMC Head Office here today.

The election observers for the Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election emphasized the need for immediate response to all election-related complaints and strict enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct to ensure a free, fair, and peaceful electoral process.

The observers reviewed complaint registers, documentation, and the real-time monitoring systems, expressing satisfaction over their functioning and prompt grievance redressal.

Ranjit Kumar directed that all election expenditure by contesting candidates must be accurately and promptly recorded, ensuring complete transparency in campaign finance monitoring.

The inspection was attended by Additional Commissioner (elections) Hemant Keshav Patil, MCC nodal officer Narasimhareddy, chief examiner of accounts P. Venkateshwar Reddy, media nodal officer Mamindla Dasharatham, MCMC members Bachanjeeth Singh, Manasa Krishna Kanth, OSD (control room) Anuradha, and others.