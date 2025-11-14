Jubilee Hills Bypoll Verdict Reflects Public Trust in Revanth Reddy Govt: TPCC Chief

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Friday said the imminent victory of the party candidate in the Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll is an endorsement of the Revanth Reddy government’s performance.

Speaking to reporters at Nizamabad, he said the voters have rejected the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS.

The success of Congress in the bypolls to Secunderabad Cantonment seat last year and Jubilee Hills now shows that the people are satisfied with CM Reddy’s leadership and the government’s welfare programmes, he said.

“When BRS won zero seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, it was clear that it did not have any future in the state. BRS has failed to retain its seat now. The verdict of the people of Jubilee Hills is that BRS has no place in the state,” Goud said.

The Congress government would work as per the aspirations of the people for the remaining three years of its current tenure, and the party would win the next assembly polls in 2028, he said.

The BJP candidate in the Jubilee Hills bypoll is in third place. It is the result of the BJP-led government at the Centre not allowing the Bills to provide 42 per cent reservation to BCs in education, employment, and local bodies, passed by the Telangana legislature earlier, he said.

Polling for the by-election was held on November 11.

The bypoll was necessitated by the demise of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath in June this year following a heart attack.