Election Code of Conduct Enforced as Jubilee Hills Bypoll Schedule Announced

The District Election Officer (DEO), R V Karnan, confirmed that the election code of conduct is now in effect in Hyderabad following the announcement of the schedule for the Jubilee Hills by-election.

6 October 2025 - 23:52
Hyderabad: The District Election Officer (DEO), R V Karnan, confirmed that the election code of conduct is now in effect in Hyderabad following the announcement of the schedule for the Jubilee Hills by-election. Speaking to the media, Karnan said that all political advertisements have been removed in compliance with the regulations. The Secunderabad RDO has been appointed as the Returning Officer for the bypoll.

The schedule for the by-election has been set with the last date to file nominations on May 21, followed by scrutiny on May 22. Candidates wishing to withdraw their nominations must do so by May 24. Polling is slated for November 11, with counting scheduled at Kotla Vijay Bhaskar Stadium in Yusufguda on November 14.

The Jubilee Hills constituency will have 407 polling stations spread across 139 locations, with an average of 980 voters per station. Around 2,400 polling personnel will be deployed to manage the elections, and DEO Karnan assured that there are sufficient Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), with initial checks already completed. He urged political leaders to strictly adhere to the election code and advised media outlets to avoid broadcasting misinformation. Voters have also been reminded to verify their voter IDs ahead of polling day.

City Police Ready for Elections

Hyderabad Police Commissioner, M. Mahender Reddy Sajjanar, said that the city police are fully prepared to ensure a smooth and secure by-election. Security arrangements are being meticulously planned, and licensed gun owners have been instructed to temporarily surrender their firearms. Sajjanar also stated that known troublemakers and rowdy sheeters in the city will be closely monitored and bound over during the election period to maintain law and order.

With all arrangements in place, officials are confident that the Jubilee Hills bypoll will be conducted efficiently, maintaining transparency and safety for voters and candidates alike.

