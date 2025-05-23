Jubilee Hills Turns from Temple to Tension: Demolition Drama Unfolds

Hyderabad: In a major crackdown on illegal constructions, Hyderabad Development Authorities carried out demolition operations in Jubilee Hills, targeting unauthorized structures built over a nala (drain) near the iconic Peddamma Temple.

Hydra Officials Act Against Nala Encroachments in Jubilee Hills

The Hyderabad Development Authority (often referred to as Hydra) identified illegal encroachments on a nala next to Peddamma Temple — one of the busiest and most revered locations in the Jubilee Hills region. Upon inspection, the encroached land was found to span over 500 square yards, where several permanent and semi-permanent structures had been erected.

Structures Built Over Nala Demolished Amid Heavy Police Presence

Early Friday morning, demolition teams backed by tight police security began dismantling the illegally built sheds and buildings. The action was conducted smoothly to avoid any disruption, as authorities ensured law and order during the operation.

Hydra Cracks Down on Drainage Encroachments

Officials stated that construction on natural drains is a serious civic and environmental concern, contributing to urban flooding and sewage overflow during monsoons. The ongoing operation is part of a larger anti-encroachment initiative aimed at clearing blocked drainage channels across Hyderabad.

“The illegal occupation of stormwater drains will not be tolerated. Strict action will be taken against violators,” said a senior Hydra official.

Demolition Drive to Continue in Encroached Areas

Authorities confirmed that this is just the first phase of demolitions in the Jubilee Hills area. A survey of encroachments across several high-value localities is underway, and further action is expected in the coming days.

This crackdown follows mounting public pressure and environmental concerns regarding urban encroachments on water bodies and natural drainage systems.