Jubin Nautiyal Receives Grand Welcome by Fans at Dehradun Airport

Mumbai: Popular playback singer Jubin Nautiyal received a heartwarming welcome from thousands of fans as he arrived at Dehradun’s Jolly Grant Airport. Fans gathered in large numbers, greeting him with flower garlands and a traditional musical welcome with drums, showcasing their immense love and admiration for the artist.

Jubin Nautiyal Wins ‘Best Male Singer’ Award at IIFA 2025

Jubin Nautiyal recently bagged the ‘Best Male Singer’ award at the IIFA Awards 2025 held in Jaipur. He was honored for his soulful rendition of “Dua”, a song from Yami Gautam’s political drama ‘Article 370’.

The film, directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, featured a stellar cast, including Priyamani, Skand Thakur, Ashwini Kaul, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Arun Govil, and Kiran Karmarkar. Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar, the movie was released worldwide on February 23, 2024, under the banners of B62 Studios and Jio Studios.

Jubin Nautiyal’s New Song “Tareefan” Featuring Niti Taylor

Apart from his recent accolades, Jubin Nautiyal has also captivated audiences with his latest romantic track, “Tareefan”, in collaboration with actress Niti Taylor.

The song, picturized on Niti Taylor and Purav Jha, beautifully encapsulates the essence of love and admiration. Speaking about the song, Jubin Nautiyal shared:

“Tareefan was born out of a simple thought: the way love often starts with small moments of admiration that go unnoticed but hold so much weight. Bhushan Kumar and I wanted to create something that reflected this quiet, yet powerful emotion.”

Niti Taylor also expressed her excitement, saying:

“When I first heard ‘Tareefan,’ I was immediately drawn to its simplicity and depth. Having Jubin Sir sing it made it even more special for me. It was a dream come true to be part of one of his songs and collaborate with T-Series. This was a bucket list moment for me!”

The song “Tareefan” is penned by Gurpreet Saini and composed by Rochak Kohli, adding another heartfelt melody to Jubin Nautiyal’s list of chartbusters.

Jubin Nautiyal’s Growing Popularity and Fan Love

Jubin Nautiyal’s immense fan following continues to grow, as evident from the grand reception he received in Dehradun. His melodious voice, combined with heartfelt lyrics, has made him one of India’s most beloved playback singers.

With multiple hits, award recognitions, and upcoming music projects, Jubin Nautiyal is all set to keep enthralling his fans with his soulful voice.