₹7.79 Crore Tax Notice to a Juice Seller Earning ₹400 a Day – Mistake or Scam? The Nation Wants to Taste That Juice

Aligarh: A humble juice vendor operating out of a small kiosk in the district court compound of Aligarh has been left reeling after receiving an income tax notice demanding a staggering ₹7.79 crore.

Daily Wager Shocked by Tax Demand

Mohammed Rahees, a middle-aged man from the Sarai Rehman locality, was stunned when he received the notice from the Income Tax Department on March 18. Earning barely ₹400 a day, Rahees supports his entire family, including his elderly and ailing parents. The sudden financial demand has thrown his life into turmoil.

Also Read: Massive UPI Disruption Leaves Users Stranded, Digital Transactions Take a Hit

Confusion and Anxiety Grip the Family

Unable to comprehend the official notice, Rahees turned to friends for help. Upon understanding the gravity of the letter, which requires a response by March 28, he consulted an income tax lawyer.

“I was told to gather all my bank account details so the lawyer could prepare a reply,” he said, speaking to the media.

The situation has taken a toll on his mental and physical health. “My blood pressure has gone up due to the stress. I can’t sleep at night. I don’t know how this happened or how to fight it,” Rahees shared.

Family Reeling from Psychological Impact

The distress has also impacted his family members. Rahees mentioned that his mother, who already suffers from depression, is now in a worsened state due to the fear and uncertainty the notice has caused.

Calls for Investigation and Support

The incident has raised serious concerns about possible identity theft or clerical errors in the tax system. Locals and well-wishers are now urging authorities to investigate the matter thoroughly and ensure justice for Rahees, who appears to be a victim of a grave mistake.