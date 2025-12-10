Junaid Baharmoos Murder Case, Rein Bazaar Police Arrest 6 Accused, Hunt Continues for Others

Munsif News 24×7: In a significant breakthrough, police achieved notable progress in the Junaid Baharmoos Murder Case, arresting six accused who were directly involved in the brutal killing. Several others linked to the crime remain absconding, prompting an intensified search operation.

According to official reports, the case—registered under serious sections in Crime No. 192/2025—was swiftly cracked through coordinated action and credible intelligence inputs.

Accused Arrested in the Junaid Baharmoos Murder Case

The arrested individuals were identified as:

Umar bin Hamza Al-Jabri (A1)

Ali bin Hamza Al-Jabri (A2)

Faizal bin Habeeb Mohammed (A3)

Mohammed Maqsood Ali (A6)

Syed Asghar Ali (A7)

Mohammed Tahir (A8)

Police apprehended the accused near Dabeerpura Darwaza following a targeted operation.

Investigations revealed that property disputes, domestic tensions, and longstanding personal enmity played a major role in the conspiracy to eliminate Junaid Baharmoos, a Yakutpura resident who worked at a rice shop in Chanki Batti.

Background and Motive Behind the Murder

Authorities confirmed that the accused attacked Junaid with lethal weapons, causing multiple stab injuries that resulted in his death on the spot. Tensions between Junaid and the accused had been escalating for months, especially with Umar Jabri and Ali Jabri, sons of well-known wrestler Zaffar Pehelwan.

Police further stated:

Umar and Ali are listed as Rowdy Sheeter and Suspect Sheeter at Rein Bazaar Police Station.

and at Rein Bazaar Police Station. They were allegedly involved in illegal commission collection in real estate matters.

in real estate matters. Junaid frequently opposed these activities, leading to growing hostility.

This prolonged rivalry ultimately culminated in the fatal assault.

Absconding Accused in the Junaid Baharmoos Murder Case

The following suspects are still on the run:

Syed Raheem Ghori Shahzeb (A4)

Malik bin Javed Al-Jabri (A5)

Aazar (A9)

Zubair (A10)

Rayyan (A11)

Kulsoom (A12)

Police teams have launched a massive manhunt to track and apprehend them at the earliest.

Items Seized During the Operation

During the arrests, police recovered:

Three knives used in the murder

An Ola electric bike

A Suzuki Burgman bike

Mobile phones belonging to the accused

Officials confirmed that the successful operation was carried out jointly by the South Zone Task Force and Rein Bazaar Police.