Junior Women’s Hockey WC: India clinch 3-1 victory over Wales

Santiago: Indian Junior women’s team registered a 3-1 win against Wales in their 9/11 qualification match of the FIH Junior Women’s World Cup, held at the Centro Deportivo de Hockey Cesped, Estadio Nacional in Santiago. Hina Bano scored in the 14th minute, Sunelita Toppo in the 24th, and Ishika in the 31st, while Eloise Moat scored Wales’s only goal in the 52nd minute. India started the game aggressively, earning a Penalty Corner within the first 30 seconds to establish early momentum. They actively played between the lines, creating multiple chances but struggled to score initially.

Wales nearly took the lead with a penalty stroke, but Nidhi made a swift and excellent save to keep the scores tied. India finally broke the deadlock late in the first quarter with a tap-in from Hina Bano (14’), following some clever play by Sakshi Rana. Seeking to extend their lead, India kept up the pressure with a Penalty Corner early in the second quarter. They kept generating scoring opportunities consistently and finally succeeded, doubling their advantage when Sakshi Rana’s initial shot deflected to Sunelita Toppo (24’), who scored from close range.

With 14 circle penetrations in the first half, India deservedly led 2-0 break. India increased their lead to 3-0 early in the second half when Ishika (31’) scored after a rebound from the Welsh goalkeeper. Jyoti Singh’s team dominated the pace of the match, breaking through the Welsh defense by playing between the lines and applying high pressure, all while staying disciplined and tight at the back. They kept creating scoring opportunities, pushing Wales into their own half to finish the third quarter.

India, with most of the possession, continued to search for additional scoring chances to strengthen their lead in the final quarter. Wales found an opening, and Eloise Moat scored in the 52nd minute, reducing the deficit for her team. Nonetheless, it was only a consolation goal, as India maintained their resilience and secured a deserved 3-1 victory. India’s next match will be against Uruguay on December 9.