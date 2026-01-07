Jupally Krishna Rao Slams KTR Remarks, Defends Rahul Gandhi as Honest Leader

Hyderabad: Telangana State Minister Jupally Krishna Rao has strongly criticised the remarks made by K. T. Rama Rao (KTR) against Rahul Gandhi, calling them irresponsible and unacceptable. Reacting to KTR’s comments related to the Warangal Farmers’ Declaration, the minister said such statements lower the level of political discourse in Telangana.

Jupally Krishna Rao Reacts to KTR Remarks on Rahul Gandhi

Jupally Krishna Rao said KTR’s statement that Rahul Gandhi “betrayed Telangana farmers” by making false promises and his controversial comment suggesting harsh punishment were highly inappropriate. He termed KTR an “opportunistic leader” and said such remarks do not reflect democratic values.

According to Jupally, targeting Rahul Gandhi with extreme language is not only wrong but also disrespectful to the people of Telangana who believe in constructive politics.

Rahul Gandhi Praised as an Honest Leader

Defending Rahul Gandhi, Jupally Krishna Rao described him as an honest and principled leader who even sacrificed the opportunity to become the Prime Minister for the sake of party discipline and democratic norms.

“Leaders like Rahul Gandhi should be respected, not attacked with abusive statements,” the minister said, adding that the Congress leader has consistently raised public issues and stood by farmers and marginalised communities.

Congress vs BRS: Jupally Recalls Past Promises

Highlighting the Congress vs BRS debate, Jupally Krishna Rao reminded that K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) had made key promises during the Telangana statehood movement, including:

Making a Dalit the Chief Minister after state formation

Providing three acres of land to every Dalit family

He alleged that these promises were not fulfilled even years after Telangana was formed, questioning the moral authority of BRS leaders to criticise others.

Urdu University Land Issue: Collector Deserves Appreciation

On the issue of land allotted to the Urdu University, Jupally Krishna Rao said there was nothing wrong in the district collector issuing a notice seeking an explanation for the non-utilisation of the land.

He stated that:

The notice was part of routine administrative review

Public land must be used for the intended purpose

The collector should be appreciated for ensuring accountability

Strong Political Message Ahead

Jupally Krishna Rao’s remarks come at a time when political tensions between Congress and BRS are intensifying in Telangana. By defending Rahul Gandhi and countering KTR’s statements, the minister sent a clear message that personal attacks will be firmly opposed.

In the ongoing Congress vs BRS debate, Jupally reiterated that honest leadership and accountability matter more than sensational comments, and the people of Telangana will judge leaders based on their actions, not rhetoric.

