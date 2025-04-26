Just the Beginning of My Journey: Shaili Singh on Breaking Anju Bobby George’s Record

New Delhi: Long jumper Shaili Singh made headlines after achieving a remarkable jump of 6.64 meters, breaking Anju Bobby George’s 23-year-old record at the Federation Cup Athletics. The event was held at Maharaja’s College Ground in Ernakulam.

Surpassing a Legendary Mark

The 21-year-old athlete surpassed the record set by her coach and mentor, Anju Bobby George, whose 6.59m jump had stood unbeaten since 2002. Shaili’s leap of 6.64m marks a significant milestone in Indian athletics.

Shaili Singh Shares Her Pride and Future Goals

“Breaking Anju ma’am’s long-standing Federation Cup record is a moment of pride for me. Her achievements have always inspired me, and to follow in her footsteps means everything,” said Shaili Singh. She added, “This record has stood for 23 years because of how exceptional she was, and I’m honoured to now be part of this legacy. This is just the beginning of my journey, and I hope to continue making my country proud.”

Anju Bobby George Applauds Shaili’s Achievement

Veteran athlete Anju Bobby George praised Shaili Singh’s historic performance, reflecting on her journey and growth. “Records are meant to be broken, and I’m thrilled to see Shaili accomplish this feat. Watching her grow has been like witnessing the next chapter of Indian athletics unfold,” said Anju.

She emphasized that Shaili’s success signifies the bright future of Indian women in sports.

Shaili Singh to Represent India at Asian Athletics Championships

Following her record-breaking performance, Shaili Singh has been named in India’s 56-member squad for the upcoming Asian Athletics Championships, set to take place from May 27 to 31 in Gumi, South Korea.