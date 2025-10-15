Just to get publicity: K’taka BJP on Priyank Kharge’s ‘threat’ claims

Chitradurga: Karnataka BJP chief B.Y. Vijayendra on Wednesday said that RDPR, IT and BT Minister Priyank Kharge’s claim of receiving threat calls over his proposal to ban activities of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in public places was aimed at “gaining publicity”. Speaking to reporters in Chitradurga, BJP MLA Vijayendra said Priyank Kharge was making such statements only to attract attention. “It is foolish to claim that the RSS can be banned today. I want to respectfully ask Minister Priyank Kharge – what are your achievements in the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) portfolio that you hold? What reforms have you introduced that you can present to the people?” Vijayendra said.

“For the last 50 to 60 years, your family has dominated the Kalaburagi district. What development have you brought there? In education, Kalaburagi stands at the bottom of the list. Priyank Kharge must clarify why his native district remains at the bottom academically,” he added. Vijayendra alleged that the Congress-led government, two and a half years after coming to power, is hiding its “failures” by resorting to “propaganda and diversion”. “The RSS has been selflessly working for nation-building and has been instilling patriotism among the youth.

Its presence is not confined to Karnataka or India alone – the RSS has expanded its activities to more than 40 countries across the world. Banning RSS is impossible,” he said. Criticising Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Vijayendra said, “When the CM held a dinner meeting with cabinet ministers, did they discuss solutions for farmers affected by floods in the Kalyana Karnataka region? Instead, Siddaramaiah discussed arranging funds for the Bihar elections and ways to please the high command.” The row over the proposal to ban activities of the RSS at public places in Karnataka took another turn, with Priyank Kharge releasing an abusive audio clip.

“If they think threats and abuses will unsettle me, it is only their illusion,” he said. Minister Kharge has released the video showing his conversation with an unknown caller. In the clip, the caller, speaking in Hindi over the phone, questions Kharge about his proposal to ban RSS activities and then begins using abusive language. In response, Minister Kharge is seen asking the caller whether he learned such abuses in the RSS.