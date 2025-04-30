Justice for Aspirants? Bandi Sanjay Steps in as Group-I Exam Sparks National Outrage

Hyderabad: In a major development, Karimnagar MP and Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar has written a letter to TSPSC Chairman Burra Venkatesham, seeking detailed clarification on the alleged irregularities, corruption, and procedural lapses in the recently announced Telangana Group-I Mains examination results.

TSPSC Under Fire for Evaluation and Result Anomalies

The Union Minister’s intervention follows numerous representations by Group-I aspirants, who have flagged serious concerns regarding the transparency and fairness of the Group-I Mains exam. Bandi Sanjay has demanded answers on multiple aspects, including the evaluation process, result declaration, and possible data leaks.

“It is the responsibility of TSPSC to address the serious doubts raised by aspirants,” Sanjay said in his letter.

Key Points Raised by Bandi Sanjay Kumar

1. Demand for Full Declaration of Marks

A complete mark list of all 563 selected candidates, along with their General Ranking List (GRL) and Provisional Mark List (PML).

Marks should be categorized medium-wise, including full candidate details such as hall ticket numbers, age, gender, and category.

, including full candidate details such as . Clarification on violations of Notification Provisions 15.2 and 15.3.

2. Transparency in Evaluation Process

Detailed breakdown of the evaluation steps, evaluation timeframes, and criteria for evaluator selection.

Specifics on medium-wise blueprints, number of evaluators, and security of CCTV footage during evaluation.

, , and during evaluation. Explanation for not implementing the moderation process as per Supreme Court guidelines.

3. Attendance Irregularities

Paper-wise and medium-wise attendance records.

Use of Aadhaar-based biometric attendance system and reasons for its absence.

and reasons for its absence. Discrepancies in the attendance data.

4. Alleged Data Leak Prior to Results

Inquiry into how 618 candidates scoring above 450 marks appeared on a Telegram group before the official result announcement.

appeared on a Telegram group before the official result announcement. Action taken against the leak of sensitive data.

5. Concerns Over Code-Based Marking Patterns

Over 1,500 pairs of candidates with nearly identical hall ticket numbers scoring identical marks.

with nearly identical hall ticket numbers scoring . Suspicions of a coded algorithm being used, a trend unseen in UPSC, APPSC, or previous TSPSC exams.

6. Centre-Wise Disparity in Results

Specific concern about candidates from Kothi Women's College (Centres 18 & 19) securing disproportionately high ranks.

securing disproportionately high ranks. Request for centre-wise comparison of top 500 ranked candidates.

7. Other Procedural Anomalies

Hall ticket allocation and examination centre allotment methods — random vs manual.

. Discrepancy in hall ticket numbers between prelims and mains.

CCTV security, supervisory allotment, and answer sheet coding procedures.

High Court Trial and Possible Legal Involvement

Bandi Sanjay has also indicated that he may seek to implead in the ongoing High Court case regarding the Group-I exam based on the response received from TGPSC.