“Justice Must Be Served”: Bhatti Vikramarka Slams BJP Over Rohith Vemula Tragedy

New Delhi: Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Monday called for a review of the BJP’s decision to appoint Ramachander Rao as the new Telangana BJP President, alleging that Rao was complicit in the persecution of Dalit and tribal students, including the tragic death of Rohith Vemula.

Bhatti Accuses BJP of Rewarding Those Who Oppress Dalits and Tribals

Speaking at a press conference in New Delhi, Bhatti Vikramarka said:

"Appointing Ramachander Rao as BJP state president is a shameful reward to someone involved in the systemic oppression of Dalit youth."

He recalled Rao’s role in the 2016 incident involving Rohith Vemula, a Dalit PhD scholar at the University of Hyderabad (HCU), whose suicide sparked nationwide outrage. According to Bhatti, Rao, along with ABVP leaders, pressured university officials and influenced decisions that led to Vemula’s suspension and eventual death.

“Systematic Murder”: Deputy CM Calls for Reopening of Rohith Vemula Case

Bhatti alleged that Rohith Vemula’s death was not a suicide but a systematic murder.

“Ramachander Rao, with support from Delhi, pushed for Rohith’s dismissal. Sedition charges were filed, and the BJP stood with the oppressors,” he said.

He added that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has directed the party to bring a ‘Rohith Vemula Act’ to prevent such harassment in the future. Bhatti also revealed that the Telangana government is working to reopen the case, and legal permission is being sought from the court to ensure that those responsible face justice.

SC Cell Chairman Joins Bhatti in Condemning BJP Leadership

Rajendra Pal Gautam, chairman of the Congress SC cell, also condemned the BJP’s actions:

“The BJP is rewarding people responsible for Rohith’s death. Ramachander Rao’s elevation is proof.”

He further alleged that during BJP’s tenure, BC, SC, and ST students were deliberately failed through biased academic practices.