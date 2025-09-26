Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma appointed Acting Chief Justice of Rajasthan HC, to take oath tomorrow

Jaipur: The Union Law Ministry, on Friday, appointed Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma as the Acting Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court.

His appointment will take effect from September 27, following the retirement of Chief Justice K.R. Shriram on the same day.

Interestingly, September 27 also marks Justice Sharma’s birthday.

He will be formally sworn in on this day in Jaipur, his hometown.

Born on September 27, 1964, in Jaipur, Justice Sharma pursued law from the University of Rajasthan and obtained his LLB degree in 1987.

He began his legal career in the Rajasthan High Court on May 30, 1987.

Over the years, he developed a strong reputation as an advocate, practising in diverse fields, including Constitutional law, service matters, commercial disputes, labour and criminal law, as well as arbitration.

Justice Sharma was elevated to the bench on November 16, 2016, as a judge of the Rajasthan High Court under the lawyers’ quota.

His judicial journey took him across several High Courts.

In January 2022, he was transferred to the Patna High Court, and in 2023 he served in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

On July 14, 2025, he was transferred back to the Rajasthan High Court, where he is currently the senior-most judge.

At present, Justice Sharma also serves as the Executive Chairman of the Rajasthan State Legal Services Authority, where he has been actively engaged in promoting legal aid and access to justice for the marginalised sections of society.

His tenure as Acting Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court will continue until his retirement on September 26, 2026.

At present, 42 judges are serving in the Rajasthan High Court against the sanctioned strength of 50.

Following Chief Justice K.R. Shriram’s retirement, the court officials gave him a farewell ceremony on September 25.

As of September 26, 2025, the High Court faces a pending caseload of 6,72,519 matters, highlighting the significant responsibility awaiting Justice Sharma as he takes charge.

Justice Sharma’s appointment comes at a crucial juncture, with expectations that his experience and leadership will provide strong direction to the Rajasthan judiciary in addressing its growing backlog of cases.