K. Kavitha Begins Hunger Strike Demanding Reservations for Backward Classes, Calls for Separate 10% Quota for Muslims

Hyderabad: K. Kavitha, Member of the Telangana Legislative Council and President of Telangana Jagruti, began a 72-hour hunger strike demanding 42% reservation for backward classes (BCs) and a separate 10% reservation for Muslims.

Speaking at the launch of her protest, Kavitha said, “We fought for a separate Telangana state to ensure the welfare and empowerment of all communities. Despite constituting nearly half of the population, backward classes continue to be deprived of their constitutional rights.”

She emphasized that Telangana Jagruti has consistently fought for BC reservation over the years—organizing awareness campaigns, round table conferences, public movements, and village outreach programs. “Our efforts led to the introduction of the BC Reservation Bill in the Assembly,” she added.

Kavitha demanded the full implementation of the Comradery Declaration, asserting that the fight for BC reservation is not political but a social and constitutional battle. She urged the state government not to conduct local body elections until reservations for BCs are guaranteed. Drawing a comparison, she said, “In Tamil Nadu, local elections were not held for nine years until BC reservations were ensured. Telangana must show the same commitment.”

She also called on the government to introduce a clear bill ensuring a separate 10% reservation for Muslims, keeping BC and Muslim quotas distinct so that both communities receive justice.

Targeting the ruling Congress, she said, “The Congress must fulfill its promise made in the Comradery Declaration and not pass the blame onto the BJP. If the Centre or the Governor blocks the reservation, we will protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.”

Expressing disappointment over the state government’s hesitation to grant permission for her protest, she said, “Whether I am at a police station, hospital, or my home, my hunger strike will continue. This is a fight for the future of backward classes.”

She urged the backward classes to unite beyond political lines and carry the movement forward peacefully, in accordance with Gandhiji’s principles of non-violence.

“My hunger strike will continue until backward classes get their rightful share. If the government truly cares, it must immediately announce the implementation of 42% reservations,” Kavitha concluded.