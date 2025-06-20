K Kavitha Demands Legal Action to Protect Telangana from Polavaram Threat

Hyderabad: BRS MLC and Telangana Jagruthi president K Kavitha has urged the Telangana government to take immediate steps to mitigate the backwater threat from the Polavaram project in the Bhadrachalam region. She also demanded that five villages, which were merged into Andhra Pradesh post-bifurcation, be reclaimed by Telangana.

Kavitha Demands Reversal of Village Merger After State Bifurcation

Speaking at a roundtable meeting hosted by Telangana Jagruthi in Hyderabad on Friday, K Kavitha named the five villages as Purushothapatnam, Gundala, Ettapaka, Kannayagudem, and Pichukalapaka, stating they were unfairly merged with Andhra Pradesh. She demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi address this critical issue during the upcoming Pragathi Agenda meeting on June 25, where Chief Ministers of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh are expected to participate.

Polavaram Spillway Capacity Poses Flood Risk to Bhadrachalam

Kavitha expressed concern over the increased spillway capacity of Polavaram to 50 lakh cusecs, warning that it poses a serious flood risk to Bhadrachalam town and surrounding villages. “Even the Sri Sitarama Swamy temple faces a threat of submergence,” she warned.

Sacred Temple Lands Lost to Andhra Pradesh

Highlighting another consequence of the post-bifurcation changes, Kavitha pointed out that 1,000 acres of land belonging to Lord Rama’s temple at Bhadrachalam, specifically in Purushothapatnam, now lies in Andhra Pradesh. “Lord Ram is in Telangana, but his land is in Andhra — this is unacceptable,” she declared.

Legal Action and Joint Survey Proposed

To prevent future damage and secure Telangana’s rights, Kavitha urged the state government to initiate a joint flood survey and consider legal recourse if necessary. She reminded the media that Telangana Jagruthi has already approached the Supreme Court regarding the Polavaram project and will continue to pursue all legal avenues.

Cross-Party and Civil Society Support

Representatives from political parties, civil rights groups, and citizens’ organisations from the Bhadrachalam area participated in the roundtable, showing broad-based support for reclaiming the villages and protecting Telangana’s territorial and religious interests.