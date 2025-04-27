K Ramakrishna Rao Appointed as New Chief Secretary of Telangana

Hyderabad – Senior IAS officer K Ramakrishna Rao, currently serving as Special Chief Secretary in the Finance Department, has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary to the Government of Telangana.

To Succeed A Santhi Kumari

Ramakrishna Rao will replace A Santhi Kumari, who is set to retire on April 30 upon reaching the age of superannuation. The appointment was formalized through a Government Order (GO) issued on Sunday.

A Crucial Role in Telangana’s Financial Growth

Since 2016, Ramakrishna Rao has been playing a key role in the Finance Department. He has presented all ten state budgets since the formation of Telangana and has successfully mobilized resources for the government’s flagship schemes. His efforts in introducing new financial systems have significantly strengthened financial control and transparency in the state.

Experience Beyond Finance

In addition to his financial leadership, Ramakrishna Rao also holds charge of the State Reorganization Department, handling critical matters related to Telangana’s formation. He previously served as Director General of the Centre for Good Governance (CGG), where he led IT-driven reform initiatives across several states.

Diverse Administrative Experience

Ramakrishna Rao has extensive experience in education and healthcare sectors and has served as Collector and District Magistrate of Adilabad and Guntur districts during the united Andhra Pradesh era.

Academic Excellence

An alumnus of the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) at Kanpur and Delhi, Ramakrishna Rao holds graduate and master’s degrees in engineering, along with an MBA in Investments. He is scheduled to retire in August 2025.