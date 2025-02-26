BRS leader K.T. Rama Rao Backs Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Over Delimitation

Hyderabad: In a significant political development, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) has voiced strong support for Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s stand on the proposed delimitation of Parliamentary constituencies.

KTR echoed Stalin’s concerns that population-based delimitation could disproportionately affect South Indian states, which have successfully implemented family planning measures and contributed significantly to the nation’s economic growth.

K.T. Rama Rao Opposes Population-Based Delimitation

Taking to ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), KTR reinforced the argument that states like Telangana and Tamil Nadu should not be penalized for controlling their population growth as per past national policies.

He stated, “I agree with Thiru Stalin and strongly support him on this. You cannot penalize the Southern states for religiously implementing family planning when the nation needed it the most.”

KTR emphasized that executing delimitation solely based on population figures contradicts the principles of democracy and federalism. He argued that a more holistic approach is needed to ensure equitable representation in Parliament.

Proposal for Delimitation Based on Fiscal Contributions

In his post, KTR suggested an alternative criterion for delimitation—fiscal contributions of states to the national economy. He pointed out that Southern states, despite having lower populations, contribute disproportionately to India’s GDP.

“If the Centre is keen on implementing delimitation, I propose delimitation based on the fiscal contributions to the nation. None can ignore the contributions of Telangana and Southern states towards nation-building. As a case in point, while Telangana constitutes only 2.8% of the country’s population, it contributes more than 5.2% of the nation’s GDP,” KTR asserted.

His remarks indicate that BRS is advocating for a more equitable approach to parliamentary representation, taking into account economic contributions rather than just population figures.

M.K. Stalin’s Concerns Over Delimitation

Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin has been vocal against the proposed delimitation, asserting that it would unfairly disadvantage states that have effectively managed population growth while advancing in economic development and social welfare.

“A democratic process should not penalize states that have successfully managed population growth, led in development, and made significant contributions to national progress. We need a fair, transparent, and equitable approach that upholds true federalism,” Stalin stated in a recent social media post.

Stalin’s comments highlight the growing discontent among South Indian leaders who believe the proposed delimitation policy could lead to reduced political representation for the region.

Historical Opposition to Population-Based Delimitation

The issue of delimitation has long been a contentious topic in Indian politics. The delimitation process, which determines the number of Parliamentary and Assembly constituencies based on population, has been frozen since 1976 to prevent states with higher population control measures from being disadvantaged. However, with a possible implementation after the 2026 Census, Southern leaders fear that it could shift political power disproportionately in favor of states with higher population growth, predominantly in the North.

In 2023, K.T. Rama Rao warned that if South India’s representation in Parliament were reduced due to delimitation, it could spark widespread protests. “There would be a Southern uprising if the representation of South Indians comes down in Parliament due to proposed delimitation based on population,” he had said.

KTR had also announced that the BRS, in collaboration with like-minded parties, would lead discussions on the proposed delimitation policy and communicate their concerns to the central government.

Support from Other Political Leaders

KTR’s remarks align with similar warnings from other South Indian leaders, including Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM). Owaisi had earlier commented that South India is “sitting on a powder keg” regarding the delimitation issue. Many regional parties across South India share concerns that they could lose political influence despite contributing significantly to the country’s economy and development.

Implications of the Delimitation Debate

The demand to reconsider population-based delimitation has larger implications for Indian politics. If implemented without adjustments, it could result in Southern states losing parliamentary seats, shifting the balance of power in favor of the North. This has reignited debates about federalism, equitable representation, and governance priorities in a rapidly evolving political landscape.

With political leaders like K.T. Rama Rao and M.K. Stalin raising their voices, the debate is expected to gain traction ahead of the 2026 Census and subsequent delimitation exercises. The discussion also underscores the need for a balanced approach that considers both demographic and economic factors when determining parliamentary representation.