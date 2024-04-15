KA Paul urges CBI to inquiry into Kaleswaram project corruption

Hyderabad: Praja Shanti Party president KA Paul has lodged a complaint with the CBI seeking a thorough probe into the corruption in the construction of Kaleswaram lift irrigation project.

He said the complaint had been lodged with the CBI JD at the Koti office of the agency in the city on behalf of the Praja Shanti Party and the Global Peace Committee.

Paul said as per the CAG report, there was a corruption of Rs 50,000 crore in the Kaleswaram project. He also said despite a report on the Kaleswaram project in the Telangana High Court, the CBI inquiry had not been ordered. He alleged that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who questioned the corruption in the Kaleswaram project during the elections, was not responding now.

Paul requested the Chief Minister to write a letter to the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court to order a CBI probe into the corruption in the Kaleswaram project. He said he would fight till the corruption in the Kaleswaram project was exposed. Paul said he would expose the corruption in the Kaleswaram project and added that he would stand by the people of Telangana.

He alleged that the corruption in the project had increased from Rs 1 lakh crore to Rs 2 lakh crore, including interest. He also alleged that if the BJP gets more than 370 MP seats at the Centre this time, there would be a conspiracy to change the Indian Constitution.