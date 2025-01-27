Kajal Aggarwal Begins First Shooting Schedule of ‘The India Story’

Mumbai: Actress Kajal Aggarwal has officially started shooting for her eagerly awaited film, The India Story. The project marks the beginning of her new journey, as she shared her excitement with fans on social media.

On Monday, Kajal posted an image of herself holding a clapboard to mark the start of the film’s first shooting schedule in Pune. She captioned the image, “Kickstarting our first schedule in Pune, for The India Story. Excited to bring this untold, impactful story to life. Mark your calendars – 15th August 2025 – see you in the cinemas!”

A Gripping Drama Featuring Shreyas Talpade and Murali Sharma

The India Story is a thrilling drama that also stars Shreyas Talpade and Murali Sharma. Directed by Chetan DK and produced by Sagar B. Shinde under MIG Production and Studios, the film explores the dark side of pesticide scandals. The production will also include significant shooting schedules in Kolhapur.

Earlier, the production house shared pictures from the first day of shooting on social media, highlighting the power of the story. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on August 15, 2025, and is expected to clash with War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji, which stars Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR.

Kajal Aggarwal’s Exciting Lineup of Projects

Meanwhile, Kajal Aggarwal was last seen in the Telugu film Satyabhama. Directed by Suman and produced by Sashi Kiran Tikka, Bobby Tikka, and Srinivas Rao Takkalapelly, Kajal played the titular role alongside Naveen Chandra, Prakash Raj, Nagineedu, Harsha Vardhan, and Ravi Varma. Released on June 7, 2024, the film received negative reviews.

Looking ahead, Kajal has an exciting slate of major projects. She will star in Kamal Haasan’s highly anticipated Indian 3, where she will play the role of Dakshayini. Additionally, she will feature in Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss, alongside Salman Khan. Kajal is also part of Kannappa, directed by Vishnu Manchu.