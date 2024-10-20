Kajol celebrates 29 years of ‘DDLJ’ with this hilarious advice

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kajol, who is gearing up for her upcoming thriller movie ‘Do Patti’, is celebrating 29 years of her cult-classic movie ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’.

On Sunday, the actress took to her Instagram and shared the poster of the film which shows her on Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan’s shoulders while she is dressed in a wedding attire.

She wrote in the caption, “29 years to the OG of Karva Chauth… wishing everyone a very hungry and successful Karva chauth .. maybe go to Maratha mandir and see the film #29yearsofddlj #ddlj”.

‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ marked the directorial debut of Aditya Chopra, who currently heads India’s premier studio, Yash Raj Films. The movie is known for its earworm music, and is widely popular among the diaspora audience owing to its themes of yearning for motherland, the culture and the values of India.

The film changed many lives within the film industry, as it established SRK and Kajol as one of the most revered on-screen pairs in Bollywood. Bollywood multi-hyphenate Karan Johar, the head-honcho of Dharma Productions, served as an assistant director on the sets of ‘DDLJ’ along with Udya Chopra, who would go on to make his acting debut with ‘Mohabbatein’ again helmed by his brother Aditya Chopra.

As per the streaming documentary ‘The Romantics’, Aditya told his father, the legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra that he would make his first movie when the latter is able to put 100% of money in the film, and not get in financers.

That one decision of a naive Aditya back then changed the fortunes for YRF as it went on to become one of the biggest studios and music labels of India with a diverse profile including films across genres like ‘Chak De! India’, ‘Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year’, ‘Bunty Aur Babli’, ‘Ek Tha Tiger’, ‘Jawan’, ‘Pathaan’, ‘War’ and the upcoming Alia Bhatt and Sharvari-starrer ‘Alpha’.