Kajol reveals how she scared Salman Khan ‘even more’

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kajol has shared a behind-the-scenes moment from the show “Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle,” and revealed that she along with Twinkle Khanna and Aamir Khan ended up scared Salman Khan even more after discussing how marriages came about.

Kajol took to Instagram, where she shared a video of the four talking about the institution of marriage on the sets of the show “Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle.”

“BTS discussing how marriages came about. think we scared Salman even more #AamirKhan #TwoMuchOnPrime,” Kajol wrote as the caption.

Talking about the show, the episode featuring Aamir and Salman Khan promises a mix of fun, nostalgia, and heartwarming moments as the two icons will open up about their journey together in the film industry.

For the caption, they wrote, “clearing our calendars because the stars are aligning this Thursday #TwoMuchOnPrime, New Talk Show, Sept 25.”

The show boasts an impressive lineup beyond the Khans, featuring stars like Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Govinda, and Chunky Pandey, among others. The new episode will drop every Thursday.

Kajol’s latest release is “Sarzameen”, helmed by Kayoze Irani. The film also stars Ibrahim Ali Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film is about an Indian Army officer, Colonel Vijay Menon, who faces a brutal dilemma. Posted in Jammu and Kashmir, he discovers his missing son may have ties to a terrorist group.

She was also seen in the mythological horror “Maa”, a spinoff to the 2024 film Shaitaan.

Kajol next has the OTT show “Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle,” which premieres on September 25. The upcoming show Kajol and Twinkle Khanna together as co-hosts for the first time. The show’s debut season promises an exciting lineup of star-studded guests.

She also has “Maharagni: Queen of Queens” an action thriller film directed by Charan Tej Uppalapati in his directorial debut. It stars Kajol in the title role, alongside Prabhu Deva, Naseeruddin Shah, Samyuktha, Jisshu Sengupta, Aditya Seal, Pramod Pathak, and Chhaya Kadam. It is the story of a mother and daughter.

The film marks the reunion of Kajol and Prabhu Deva after nearly three decades, having last appeared together in Minsara Kanavu in 1997. It also marks Prabhu Deva’s return to acting after focusing on directorial ventures.