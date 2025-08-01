Kaladhar Launches its New Store at Kothapet,Strengthens Legacy in Ethnic Wear

Hyderabad: Kaladhar, Telangana’s trusted ethnic wear brand with a 60-year legacy, has lauched its new store at Kothapet as part of its steady growth path. In just two months, the brand has launched two new stores in Hyderabad — first in Manikonda (31st May) and now in Kothapet. The newly opened Kothapet outlet stands out as the brand’s first exclusive store dedicated entirely to readymade ethnic fashion, a step that reflects both consumer demand and Kaladhar’s evolving retail strategy.

The Kothapet store offers a curated selection of pre-stitched salwar suits, designer blouses in multiple styles and sizes, and an exclusive kidswear collection designed in-house with vibrant detailing and pure fabrics. For today’s busy shoppers, it brings together convenience, tradition, and style — ready to wear, ready to impress. The store also brings a sharper format with curated, pre-stitched collections — designed to meet the pace and preferences of today’s urban shoppers.

“With changing lifestyles, there’s a growing need for stylish ethnic options that are also effortless to wear,” says the owner, Kaladhar Rachabathuni. “This store is our response to that shift — a space where tradition meets today’s pace.” he added.

Leading the brand today is Kaladhar Rachabathuni, a second-generation entrepreneur, who holds a B.Tech from NIT Warangal and an MBA in International Business from Thunderbird School of Global Management (ASU). After a decade-long stint in the U.S. tech industry, including product roles in San Francisco, he returned to India to lead Kaladhar’s transformation.

Kaladhar’s journey began six decades ago in a small village, where its founders’ family wove handloom sarees. The brand’s early roots were humble — carrying pure cotton and silk sarees from rural looms to Hyderabad markets. Over time, Kaladhar evolved from a wholesale supplier into one of Telangana’s most respected names in ethnic fashion, blending the richness of Indian textiles with contemporary retail needs.

Kaladhar now operates over 10 stores across Hyderabad and Warangal and has built a growing digital footprint through its website and video-call shopping options, making the experience more convenient for modern consumers. Every touchpoint is designed to reflect the brand’s people-first approach, whether in-store or online. The back-to-back launches of Manikonda and Kothapet reflect Kaladhar’s dual focus — expanding its city presence while refining the shopping experience.

As Kaladhar continues to grow, it remains grounded in its founding philosophy: bringing timeless

Indian fashion to everyday lives, with no compromise on quality, tradition, or care. With every new store, Kaladhar isn’t just increasing its footprint — it’s deepening its promise to be the most trusted name in ethnic wear across generations.