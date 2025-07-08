Kaleshwaram Project Under Scrutiny: Harish Rao Called for Follow-Up Hearing

Hyderabad: Senior BRS leader and former minister Harish Rao is set to appear once again before the Kaleshwaram Commission following a fresh notice issued by the commission. The hearing will take place at BRK Bhavan under the supervision of Justice PC Ghose, who heads the commission.

Harish Rao to Meet KCR Before Commission Hearing

Before attending the hearing, Harish Rao is scheduled to meet the BRS Chief and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. Only after this meeting will he appear before the commission for the subsequent proceedings.

Discrepancies Found in Earlier Statements

During the previous hearing, Harish Rao had stated that the Kaleshwaram project had full cabinet approvals. However, the commission reportedly found inconsistencies between Harish Rao’s earlier statements and the official cabinet notes submitted by the government.

Commission Continues Inquiry Amid Rising Questions

The commission’s call for another hearing signals ongoing scrutiny into the administrative and procedural aspects of the Kaleshwaram project. The inquiry aims to resolve discrepancies and ensure transparency in the project’s approvals and implementation.