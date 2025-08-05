“Kaleshwaram Project Was Built for Farmers — If It Was All Corruption, How Was the Dam Built?” Questions Srinivas Goud

Former Minister Srinivas Goud and Lakshma Reddy, along with other party leaders, watched a PowerPoint presentation on the Kaleshwaram Project delivered by former Minister Harish Rao at Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad. The leaders gathered at the BRS party office in Mahbubnagar for the session.

On this occasion, Srinivas Goud questioned the Congress government’s inaction during its tenure from 2007 to 2014, asking why they failed to carry out any major dam-related work.

He emphasized that the Kaleshwaram Project was built with the aim of benefiting farmers. “We obtained 18 types of permissions, constructed three barrages, 15 reservoirs, 19 substations, and 203 km of tunnels. With a capacity of 240 TMC, the project has the potential to provide irrigation to 20,33,572 acres of land within just two years,” he stated.

Responding to Congress’s allegations of massive corruption, he said, “Congress leaders are claiming that ₹1 lakh crore was spent, and the entire amount was embezzled. If that’s the case, then how did all these structures come into existence?”

He further alleged that in order to tarnish KCR’s image, the current government has intentionally delayed necessary repairs to the dam.