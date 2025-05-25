Kaleshwaram Road Turns Into Parking Lot During Saraswati Pushkaralu
The Saraswati Pushkaralu festival witnessed a massive rush of devotees on the Bhopal Pally to Kaleshwaram route in Telangana, resulting in a severe traffic jam. The congestion extended approximately 7 kilometers, causing long queues of vehicles and significant commuter delays.
Lack of Proper Traffic Management Aggravates Situation
The traffic snarls worsened due to inadequate traffic management and insufficient arrangements by authorities. The lack of proper coordination led to increased inconvenience for drivers and passengers caught in the jam for hours.
Commuters Demand Immediate Action and Better Traffic Control
Frustrated commuters have urged the administration to take immediate steps to improve traffic control and ensure smooth vehicle movement during major religious events. Many appealed for better planning and crowd management to avoid similar disruptions in future festivals.
Need for Enhanced Traffic Planning During Large-Scale Events
Officials are being called upon to implement strategic traffic measures and deploy adequate resources to handle the heavy influx of devotees. Proper traffic management will help reduce congestion and enhance safety on busy pilgrimage routes during Saraswati Pushkaralu and other festivals.