KCR, Harish Rao, Etela Summoned: Kaleshwaram Scam Probe Tightens Grip

The Justice P.C. Ghose Commission, which is probing alleged irregularities in the construction of barrages under the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, has issued notices to former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, former Irrigation Minister T. Harish Rao, and former Finance Minister and current BJP MP Etela Rajender.

Deadline Set for Appearance Before Commission

All three have been directed to appear before the commission within 15 days, by June 5, to present explanations regarding key decisions made during their tenure concerning the project’s financial and construction-related aspects.

Context: Allegations of Financial and Structural Mismanagement

The commission is investigating serious concerns about mismanagement and corruption in the execution of the Kaleshwaram project, which was initiated under the leadership of KCR during his tenure as Chief Minister. At that time, Harish Rao held the irrigation portfolio, while Etela Rajender was the finance minister.

Focus on Decision-Making and Accountability

The notices aim to seek accountability and clarity on the financial and administrative decisions that led to alleged cost escalations and structural deficiencies in the barrages. The commission is expected to closely examine official records, tender processes, and fund allocations associated with the project.

Political Significance Ahead of Future Developments

This development comes amid increasing political scrutiny of major infrastructure projects launched during the BRS regime. The responses of the three leaders to the commission’s summons are likely to have significant political and legal implications in the coming weeks.