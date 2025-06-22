Kaleswaram Is an ATM for KCR’s Family: Bandi Sanjay Slams Revanth Government

Karimnagar: Union Minister Bandi Sanjay has launched a scathing attack on the Revanth Reddy-led Congress government in Telangana, accusing it of acting as a “protective shield” for the KCR family and failing to act on major corruption allegations, particularly involving the Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation Project.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, Bandi Sanjay claimed that the lack of action on the Kaleswaram scam is proof of collusion between the state government and the previous BRS regime led by K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR).

"Kaleswaram has become an ATM for the KCR family. The project is a hub of corruption and irregularities," he said.

“Revanth Government Is Covering Up Scams,” Says Sanjay

Bandi Sanjay alleged that no inquiry has been initiated since the Congress came to power and accused the Revanth government of refusing to hand over the case to the CBI.

He further stated:

“Officials involved in the Kaleswaram project earned hundreds of crores. But no concrete action has been taken. This is a betrayal of the people’s trust.”

He demanded that the investigation not be limited to officials, but extended to those who initiated the project during the BRS regime.

Sanjay Questions Project Cost Escalation, Water Mismanagement

The BJP leader also questioned the massive cost escalation of the project—from ₹38,000 crore to over ₹1.2 lakh crore—and asked why the BRS government did not act earlier when CWC data (1986–2013) showed only 160 TMC of available water.

“Why didn’t KCR’s family act when the availability of water was already known? Why the push for national project status now, when the Centre would’ve granted it earlier if rules were followed?” he questioned.

BJP Eyes 2028 Elections, Says People Want Change

Stating that the people of Telangana are fed up with corruption, Bandi Sanjay said:

“That’s why the people have decided to give a chance to BJP in the next elections.”

He also lashed out at the BRS for claiming crop yield improvements despite Kaleswaram’s failure, calling it misinformation.