Kaleswaram Project: A Failed Dream for Farmers, Claims Uttam Kumar Reddy Following NDSA Report

Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy has strongly criticized the Kaleswaram project, calling it a “sub-standard” venture that has been constructed at a staggering cost of Rs 1 lakh crore. Responding to the recent NDSA (National Dam Safety Authority) report, which concluded that the Kaleswaram barrage is not serving its intended purpose, Reddy remarked that the project was built only for the benefit of a few, accusing the ruling BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) of using the initiative to “loot” the public.

Uttam Kumar Reddy’s Response to the NDSA Report

In a statement made on Friday, Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy expressed his strong disapproval of the Kaleswaram project, highlighting that it had failed to deliver the promised benefits to farmers in the region. He further commented that the Rs 1 lakh crore project, which was supposed to aid irrigation and water supply, has instead become a symbol of corruption and inefficiency.

“We are creating miracles with Kaleswaram. A Rs 1 lakh crore project has been constructed. But, it was built to fill the pockets of the few. The NDSA report has proven that it is not a viable solution for farmers. BRS leaders should feel ashamed,” Reddy remarked.

BRS Accused of Betraying Farmers

The Minister did not mince words when accusing the BRS of betraying the farmers, emphasizing that the project was designed and built by the ruling party themselves. Reddy further demanded an apology from BRS leaders, asserting that the project had been marketed as a means to help farmers but had failed to live up to its promises.

“The BRS should apologise to the farmers. They have designed it, they built it, and now they want to live with lies. Those who built it have betrayed the farmers,” said Reddy, adding that the report would be discussed in the next cabinet meeting, where further action would be considered.

Future Action and Investigation

Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy confirmed that the NDSA report will be thoroughly studied and that the state government will take necessary actions based on its findings. The report’s findings have put the spotlight on the effectiveness of the Kaleswaram project and its ability to fulfill its original objectives.