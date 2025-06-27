‘Kalki 2’ in the works? Amitabh Bachchan drops a major hint as the movie clocks 1 year of release

Mumbai: As Nag Ashwin’s futuristic mythological drama “Kalki 2898 AD” celebrated its one-year anniversary on June 27, legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan sparked speculation about a potential sequel. Portraying the fierce character Ashwatthama, Bachchan took to social media to reflect on the experience and dropped a major hint.

In a tweet responding to Vyjayanthi Movies’ anniversary post, Big B wrote:

“My honoured privilege to be asked to be a part of it… one that I admired and respected the blessings of Vijayanti films and the elders that ran and connected with it… ever to be a part of it any day again, IF THEY WERE TO EVER TO ASK.”

Vyjayanthi Movies’ Anniversary Message Fuels Buzz

Vyjayanthi Movies, the banner behind the magnum opus, posted on X:

“We started with a dream… and you turned it into an epic. Celebrating 1 YEAR of #Kalki2898AD. Thank you to the audience. This journey is yours as much as ours.”

This message, coupled with Bachchan’s tweet, has triggered excitement among fans about the possibility of a “Kalki 2.”

A Dystopian Epic Inspired by Indian Mythology

Directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD features a star-studded cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan. The film is set in a dystopian world in the year 2898 AD and draws inspiration from ancient Hindu scriptures.

The story revolves around the unborn child of SUM-80, who is believed to be the prophesied Kalki, the final avatar of Vishnu.

Box Office Success and Cinematic Universe Plans

Released on June 27, 2024, the film became a blockbuster, emerging as the second-highest-grossing film of 2024 and the fourth-highest-grossing Telugu film of all time.

The film is also confirmed as the first installment in the Kalki Cinematic Universe, paving the way for sequels and spin-offs.

Fans Await Official Confirmation

While there is no official confirmation yet, the cryptic hint by Amitabh Bachchan has added fuel to fans’ anticipation for “Kalki 2”. With the film’s success and universe-building potential, an announcement could be just around the corner.