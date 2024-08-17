‘Kalki 2898 AD’ to stream on Prime Video from This Date

Mumbai: Nag Ashwin’s 3D spectacle “Kalki 2898 AD” will make its OTT debut on Prime Video on August 22, the streaming service announced on Saturday.

Featuring a star-studded cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas and Kamal Haasan, the action-adventure film will be available in Telugu as well as Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, with subtitles in English, on Prime Video, the company said in a press release.

Touted as a marriage of Hindu epic Mahabharata and science fiction, the big-budget film is produced by Vyjayanthi Movies and was released in theatres across the country on June 27.

Since its release, the film has emerged as one of the biggest films of 2024, earning over Rs 1100 crore at the worldwide box office.

Prabhas, who plays the role of Bhairava in the movie, said the experience of working on the film has been “truly exhilarating”.

“The film not only pushes the boundaries of storytelling with its blend of mythology and futuristic elements but also delves deep into the complexities of human nature. Portraying Bhairava, a character-driven by strength and conviction, has been incredibly rewarding.

“After all the love that ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ has received from audiences in theaters, I cannot wait for its global premiere on Prime Video,” the actor said.

Ashwin, best known for directing “Yevade Subramanyam” and National Award-winning movie “Mahanati”, said his aim with “Kalki 2898 AD” was to create a cinematic experience that breaks new ground, transcends traditional boundaries, and shares India’s cultural mythology on a global scale.

“The overwhelming success of the film at box offices worldwide is truly humbling. It signifies the universal appeal of films that are deeply rooted in Indian mythology. While it has received immense love in theatres, I am thrilled for ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ to now stream on Prime Video, reaching an even larger audience worldwide,” he added.

Manish Menghani, Director, Content Licensing, Prime Video India, lauded the movie for captivating the audience with its “immersive storytelling and visionary portrayal of a post-apocalyptic future”.

“The film’s compelling narrative brought to life by stellar performances by its magnificent cast, and its evocative depiction of a dystopian world have struck a deep chord with viewers as it witnessed monumental success at the box office,” he said.

“Kalki 2898 AD” will be produced under the banner of Vyjayanthi Movies by Priyanka Dutt, C Aswani Dutt, and Swapna Dutt.

The film’s Hindi version will be available on Netflix.