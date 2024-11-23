Kalpana Soren’s stardom and ‘Maiya Samman’ script JMM’s success story

Ranchi: “Ek hi naara, Hemant dobara” — this slogan coined by the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) for the state Assembly elections has resonated triumphantly in the state as the four-party alliance led by Hemant Soren has not only retained power but also set two historic records in Jharkhand’s 24-year political history.

First, this marks the first time a government has been re-elected for a second consecutive term. Second, no alliance had ever surpassed the milestone of winning 50 seats until now.

Official figures from the Election Commission show the JMM-Congress-RJD-CPI(ML) alliance will secure about 55 seats in the 81-member assembly.

The game changer in this record-breaking win for the JMM is the Hemant Soren government’s Maiya Samman Yojana, launched in August this year. Under the scheme, Rs 1,000 is transferred monthly to the accounts of 57 lakh women aged 18 to 50 years. This initiative resonated deeply with women voters, who overwhelmingly supported the Soren-led government. Women outvoted men in 68 of the 81 assembly constituencies, with their total turnout exceeding men’s by 5,51,797 votes in a record voter turnout of 1.76 crore.

Acknowledging this support, Hemant Soren expressed gratitude to women voters after the final phase of polling on November 20. On social media, he wrote, “Our Maiya has blessed us in historic numbers for dignity, respect, and rights.”

Apart from Maiya Samman Yojna what other factors worked for Hemant Soren included waiving overdue electricity bills for about 37 lakh defaulters and farmers’ loan waivers of up to Rs 2 lakh.

These measures particularly benefited rural areas, contributing to an unprecedented voter turnout in villages.

Kalpana Soren, Hemant Soren’s wife, emerged as a political force during this campaign. Entering politics after Hemant Soren faced legal troubles earlier this year, Kalpana addressed 105 election rallies as the alliance’s star campaigner. Her relatable style and charisma helped JMM appeal to urban voters, a notable shift for a party traditionally rooted in rural constituencies. Her rapid rise has been likened to a political comet, earning her widespread recognition.

BJP, on the other hand, launched an aggressive campaign accusing JMM of corruption, even terming him and Kalpana Soren ‘Bunty and Babli’.

The tribal community, a key constituency in Jharkhand, largely stood by JMM. BJP’s attempts to court them failed, partly due to tribal anger over Hemant Soren’s imprisonment and dissatisfaction with BJP’s policies.

The BJP’s focus on issues like alleged Bangladeshi infiltration in the Santhal Pargana region also failed to gain traction among the masses. Their decision to rely heavily on out-of-state leaders like Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan backfired, as the election became a direct contest between Hemant Soren and Himanta. Jharkhand voters rejected the BJP’s strategy, branding Sarma an outsider, seeing the entire electoral battle as Hemant vs Himanta.

With the blessing of Maiya and Kalpana Soren’s dynamic campaigning, JMM has not only shattered historical records but also reinforced its image as a people’s party. This victory cements Hemant Soren’s leadership and sets a transformative precedent in Jharkhand’s political narrative.