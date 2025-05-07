Kamal Haasan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Dhanush & others salute Operation Sindoor

Mumbai: Actors Show Solidarity in Support of India’s Armed Forces

The Indian film fraternity has come together to show their strong support for the Indian Armed Forces following the launch of ‘Operation Sindoor’. Several leading Bollywood personalities have expressed their admiration for the decisive military action taken by the Indian Army in retaliation to the terror attack in Pahalgam.

Ayushmann Khurrana Expresses Strong Support

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana took to Instagram, writing, “Terrorism has no place in this world,” accompanied by the tricolor icon. He also shared an image with the words “Operation Sindoor” in bold, showcasing his support for the operation.

Kamal Haasan Stands United with the Indian Army

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan, a proud Indian, shared his thoughts on social media, stating, “A proud India stands united with its armed forces. This is the resolute response of a strong nation that will not be divided by cowardly acts of terror. I applaud the decisive and strategic military action taken by the Government of India. Jai Hind.”

Dhanush and Ajay Devgn Praise Indian Forces

Actor Dhanush expressed his pride for the Indian Armed Forces, writing on X, “Our country stands united against terror…Proud of our armed forces…Jai Hind.”

Meanwhile, actor Ajay Devgn thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership, saying, “Saluting our Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi and our Indian forces. India stands tall and strong. Jai Hind!”

Suniel Shetty and Vivek Oberoi Speak Out Against Terrorism

Suniel Shetty shared his strong stance against terrorism, stating, “Terror has no place. Zero Tolerance. Total Justice #OperationSindoor.”

Actor Vivek Oberoi also voiced his support on social media, saying, “Terror shall not prevail, India’s spirit and power shall keep rising to reclaim the light and ensure such darkness never again stains our sacred soil. The world must stand united against the evil of terror. Let’s not fall prey to propaganda that tries to divide us, this is not a war against any religion or nation, it’s a war against terror.”

He added, “Operation Sindoor is a revenge for the tears of the widows of India and a stern warning to the terrorists that their evil deeds will no longer go unpunished.”

Indian Armed Forces’ Strike Against Terror

The Indian Armed Forces launched ‘Operation Sindoor’, targeting key terror hubs across Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK). Notable locations such as Muridke, Bahawalpur, Kotli, and Muzaffarabad, known for housing terror networks, were struck during this surgical operation, delivering a strong message of retaliation.