Kamal Haasan makes a startling revelation about the script of ‘Thug Life’

Mumbai: Superstar Kamal Haasan has made a surprising revelation about his upcoming film “Thug Life,” sharing that the script was originally written by him and was titled “Amar Hai.”

‘Amar Hai’ – A Story of a Man Who’s Not Really Dead

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Haasan explained the concept behind his script. “‘Amar Hai’ is a pun,” Haasan said. “A man who is believed to be dead is not dead. His name is Amar, and that’s the problem. The trailer says, ‘The trouble with him is that he’s dead.’”

He added, “It starts with a mysterious dead body, and then he appears and peeks in. I wrote this and that character, but he (Mani Ratnam) took it like an idea. It’s like telling a joke—you say you like it, but the final punch could be sharper.”

Mani Ratnam on Kamal Haasan’s Vision

Earlier, during a promotional event in Mumbai, director Mani Ratnam confirmed that Kamal Haasan’s original idea was the seed from which “Thug Life” evolved. “The first thing that came was Kamal Haasan, and then Thug Life came in. So, it started from there,” Ratnam shared.

Haasan and Ratnam Reunite After 35 Years

This film marks a historic reunion between Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam after 35 years since their iconic 1987 film “Nayakan.” Their collaboration has generated significant anticipation among fans.

‘Thug Life’ Cast and Production Details

“Thug Life” is being co-produced by Raaj Kamal Films International, Madras Talkies, R. Mahendran, and Siva Ananth. Kamal Haasan plays the lead role of Rangaraaya Sakthivel Naicker. The film also stars:

Silambarasan TR

Trisha Krishnan

Ashok Selvan

Aishwarya Lekshmi

Joju George

Ali Fazal

Sanya Malhotra

Rohit Saraf

The music is composed by legendary A.R. Rahman, adding to the film’s cinematic appeal.

Global Release Set for June 2025

“Thug Life” is scheduled for a global theatrical release on June 5, 2025, and promises to deliver a gripping narrative with powerful performances and a visionary direction.