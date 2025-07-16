Kamal Haasan Meets Rajinikanth Ahead of Rajya Sabha Oath-Taking Ceremony

Chennai: Actor and politician Kamal Haasan met his longtime friend and fellow superstar Rajinikanth at the latter’s residence in Poes Garden, Chennai, on Wednesday. The meeting comes just days ahead of Kamal Haasan’s Rajya Sabha oath-taking ceremony, scheduled for July 25.

Sharing a warm moment, the two icons embraced and celebrated Kamal’s latest political milestone, demonstrating once again that their bond surpasses stardom.

Kamal Shares Heartfelt Photos and Message

Kamal Haasan took to X (formerly Twitter) to post photos from his meeting with Rajinikanth. In the pictures, Rajinikanth is seen congratulating him with a bouquet, while Kamal shares the happiness of his unopposed election to the Rajya Sabha.

In a translated version of his Tamil caption, Kamal wrote:

“I shared my joy with my friend Rajinikanth before embarking on my new journey. I am happy and delighted.”

Kamal Haasan Elected to Rajya Sabha with DMK Support

In June 2025, Kamal Haasan was elected unopposed as a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha, backed by the DMK-led alliance. His political party, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), issued a statement saying:

“We are pleased to inform you that Kamal Haasan will take the oath of office and assume his duties in Parliament on July 25.”

What’s Next for Kamal Haasan on the Film Front?

While actively engaged in politics, Kamal Haasan continues to maintain a presence in the film industry. He was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s ‘Thug Life’, which received mixed reviews and a lukewarm response at the box office.

Looking ahead, Kamal will star in an upcoming action film directed by Anbariv, the stunt choreographer duo Anbu and Arivu, marking yet another high-octane entry into his cinematic repertoire.

A Bond That Inspires Generations

The friendship between Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth has stood the test of time, serving as a symbol of mutual respect, camaraderie, and professionalism in Indian cinema. Their latest meeting continues to inspire fans and admirers across the country.