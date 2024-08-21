Kamala Harris receives Democratic nomination for US President

Washington: US Vice President Kamala Harris was officially nominated as the Democratic Party’s candidate for the post of head of state in the upcoming November election following a ceremonial vote held on Tuesday evening, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The voting took place at the United Center indoor sports arena, where Harris herself, President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, as well as a number of high-ranking party officials, spoke the day before.

The first to cast its vote was the state of Delaware, which expressed support for Harris’s candidacy.

Harris later addressed the Democratic National Convention (DNC) attendees remotely from Milwaukee, thanking them for endorsing her candidacy.