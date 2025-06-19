Kamareddy Bridge Horror Averted: Dial-112 Swift Response Saves Lives

Hyderabad: A potential road tragedy was successfully averted late Tuesday night thanks to the prompt response by the Telangana Emergency Response Support System (Dial-112), operated from the Telangana Integrated Command and Control Centre (TGiCCC) in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad.

Emergency Call Triggers Rapid Multi-Agency Response

At around 9:15 PM on June 18, a distress call was received through Dial-112. Leveraging its integrated framework, TGiCCC immediately activated a coordinated response involving key emergency services, including Police (100), Fire (101), Ambulance (108), Women’s Safety (181), Child Protection (1098), and Disaster Management (1077).

Rescue Operation at Yellareddy Bridge, Kamareddy District

Responding swiftly, the TGiCCC alerted Yellareddy Police Station and mobilized the 108 ambulance service. Emergency teams reached the scene within minutes at Yellareddy Bridge in Kamareddy district.

Their timely arrival led to the successful rescue of four individuals, who were immediately transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Unfortunately, one individual was found dead at the scene.

Dial-112: A Lifesaving System

The incident underscores the crucial role of the Dial-112 system in emergency management. The integration of various emergency services into a single platform allows for faster, more efficient responses in critical situations.

Officials at the Telangana Police commended the professionalism and quick coordination of the responding teams.

Public Urged to Use Dial-112 for Emergencies

Citizens are reminded that timely alerts can make a life-or-death difference. The Dial-112 system is a vital public safety resource, and authorities urge all residents of Telangana to make full use of it during emergencies.